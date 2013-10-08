Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars' Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night's Red-Hot Flamenco Costume

Image zoom ABC/Adam Taylor

Last night, Karina Smirnoff and Corbin Bleu channeled traditional Spanish dance with their rendition of the Paso Doble. Bleu wore an embellished red-and-gold vest and black pants (he completed their performance sans vest!), while Smirnoff was clad in a bright red couture-inspired gown. “I wanted this week's costume to be feminine, elegant, and exquisite,” Smirnoff told InStyle.com exclusively. “I wanted to go with red to portray the passion of the dance.”

The dress included a full tulle skirt, a lace bodice, and thin gold belt. Despite its appearance, the red carpet-ready gown was not heavy, according to the dancer. “Thick horse hair outlined the ruffles in the skirt,” Smirnoff revealed. “It made the dress full and airy.” The richness of different fabrics added dimension to the texture, and complemented the romantic feel of the performance.

Bleu and Smirnoff earned 27/30, the top score of the week, tying with Elizabeth Berkley and Val Chmerkovskiy. Sadly, Valerie Harper and Tristan MacManus were eliminated, leaving a total of 9 couples in the ballroom.

Tune in next Monday night at 8/7c on ABC for the live results show.

Plus, see Karina Smirnoff’s costumes from this season.

MORE:• Karina Smirnoff's High School Musical Costume• Karina's Retro-Inspired Costumes• See Karina’s First Costume of the Season!