Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars’ Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night’s Fringe-tastic Costume

Last night, Dancing with the Stars partners Corbin Bleu and Karina Smirnoff performed the cha-cha in color-coordinating outfits, finding style inspiration in the dance itself. “The cha-cha is fun, and I wanted our costumes to represent that,” Smirnoff told InStyle.com exclusively.

Bleu wore a royal blue button-down shirt with yellow suspenders to complement Smirnoff’s bright fringe number. To achieve comfort and mobility in her costume, the dancer incorporated ostrich feathers for an even airier feel. She also added rhinestones to create a spark during the couple’s performance. “I wanted the costume to symbolize a ray of sunshine,” she told us. “And I think we nailed it.”

The team earned 29/30, the highest score of the night. Shockingly, high-scoring partners Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Sasha Farber were eliminated last night, leaving 7 couples in the ballroom.

