Exclusive: Camilla Belle's Necklace for Charity!

Camille Belle wears her necklace for a cause! The stylish young actress teamed up with JewelMint, the jewelry collection designed by Kate Bosworth and stylist Cher Coulter, for the brand’s Celebrities Give Back initiative. With this project, Belle chose one piece from the JewelMint collection—the Nordic Treasure Necklace—and 50% of its sales will be donated to Belle’s charity of choice, Free the Slaves, an organization dedicated to ending slavery worldwide. “Most people don't know that there are over 27 million enslaved people in the world right now, so I'm very passionate about raising awareness of this global issue through my collaboration,” Belle told InStyle.com exclusively. “This necklace has an especially unique vibe, which is why I chose it. It reminds me of something I'd come across while traveling.” The limited-edition accessory is available for $29.99 (that includes shipping and tax) now through November 14th. Find it online now at JewelMint.com.

EXCLUSIVE FOR INSTYLE READERS!Buy the Nordic Treasure Necklace, and get 50% off your second piece! Just enter the promotion code “InStyle50” at checkout. The offer ends September 30th. Shop now at JewelMint.com.

MORE:• Celebrities at Fashion's Night Out• Stars at New York Fashion Week• 8 Key Looks You'll Love This Fall