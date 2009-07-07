EXCLUSIVE: Buy Michelle Obama's Statement Necklace

Getty Images; Courtesy of FENTON
Joyann King
Jul 07, 2009 @ 4:35 pm

It's no surprise that Michelle Obama's visit to Russia this week left us lusting—yet again—for her imitable style. Take a cue from Mrs. O and update your basics—like a white cardigan set and black pants—with an edgy statement necklace. Michelle's is a one-of-a-kind design by Fenton and boasts a nest of cool metal chains, rhinestones and vintage coins. We hunted down the designer, Dana Lorenz, and convinced her to create a similar version (near left) available by special order just for you! Need more instantaneous gratification? Check out Dana's secondary line, Fallon, for more First Lady-approved jewels.

Necklace, available by special order, $600; call Ikram Chicago at 312-587-1000.

See more statement jewels at fentonusa.com.

