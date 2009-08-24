EXCLUSIVE: Brad Goreski Dishes On Season Two of The Rachel Zoe Project

We sat down with Rachel Zoe's vintage bowtie-wearing, geek-chic assistant Brad Goreski to get the scoop on the upcoming season and find out exactly what happens when he gets caught sitting at Taylor's desk.

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT BRAD1. He secretly likes drama. His absolute favorite episode from the new season is during Paris Fashion Week, where he claims he and Taylor live through the human torture of couture week. 2. He's shy! Speaking of Paris, Brad got within inches of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, but chickened out and didn't introduce himself.3. He never, ever pays full price. Brad is a bona fide sale rack shopper whose favorite web sites include Gilt.com and Revolveclothing.com, where he can feed his addiction to Band of Outsiders blazers and Thom Browne suits.4. He's wants to re-design the zipper. The number one fashion emergency Rachel's team faces on awards nights: broken zippers. Brad says that the delicate zippers on couture gowns often break because of the heavy fabrics and stiff boning in the dresses.5. He and Taylor really do get along. Brad swears he is more besties than frenemies with his sassy blond associate. He claims he can read her like a book and anticipate whether her frustration with him is "real or imaginary."

The Rachel Zoe Project premieres tonight at 10pm EST on Bravo.