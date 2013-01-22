Exclusive! Behind the Scenes at Kate Hudson's Almay Shoot

Kate Hudson is baring it all in her latest Almay campaign! We got a sneak peek at Hudson's shoot for the brand's Bold Nudes Intense i-Color Palette, where she contrasted her glamorous role as Cassandra on Glee with a more natural look. "I think we [wanted] Cassandra to be heavy in terms of her makeup," Hudson told us at the palette's launch. "We did a little more than normal because she's a little bit harder, and we wanted to make sure that you can really see the makeup." And the trio of shadows can accommodate her character's flair for dramatic makeup, too. The tawny neutrals work for smoky and minimalist looks alike, and come in shades to flatter every eye color. Shop the palette for $8 at target.com, and check out the gallery to take an exclusive look on set!

— Marianne Mychaskiw, with reporting by Leah Abrahams