Exclusive: Behind-the-Scenes With Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence was the first actress down the Oscars red carpet tonight, and an expert glam squad helped her get there: Dove hairstylist Mark Townsend, Avon makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, and stylist Elizabeth Stewart. (Lawrence’s team was actually profiled in the New York Times today!) “Jennifer looked in the mirror after she put on her dress and said, ‘Mark and Jillian went to work today!’" Townsend tells us. "She was so pleased with her look." Click through the exclusive photos of the getting-ready process, and get the inside scoop on the magic that went into creating nominee’s flawless look!

