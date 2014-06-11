Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Beauty Details from Jessica Alba's Zico Campaign

Image zoom Courtesy ZICO Premium Coconut Water

With her stunning looks and wholesome lifestyle, Jessica Alba was a natural fit to front Zico’s Crack Life Open campaign, which encourages opening up to healthier options and natural living, while still indulging in a realistic way. The star works four different looks in the shoot, with the same soft, summery vibe running through each.

"Jessica is such a natural beauty and nothing shows off her healthy glow more than clean white, and airy cotton," her stylists Emily Current and Meritt Elliott say in a statement. "We wanted to embrace a natural, healthy look that was casual, but still feminine and stylish."

InStyle.com got a behind-the-scenes look at how her ad came together in these exclusive images, and even caught up with her glam squad for tips on how you can recreate her effortless hair and makeup on yourself—thanks to her strands' low-key texture and the neutral color palette, the effect is perfect for everyday wear.

Alba's tousled waves were the handiwork of her hairstylist Davy Newkirk, who started with damp strands and prepped them with a few spritzes of the Honest Conditioning Detangler Mist ($6; honest.com). He then added Wella's Oil Reflections ($40; ulta.com) for a touch of shine, and before picking up the blow dryer, misted the Serge Normant Meta Lush Volumizer ($23; sergenormant.com) onto the star's root area.

"I blew out her hair with a large round brush, then I set it on medium-sized Velcro rollers," Newkirk tells InStyle.com. "After letting the curls set, I removed the rollers and ran my fingers through the curls." Doing this broke up the texture, and to create additional movement, Newkirk used a few pumps of a beach waving spray before one more pass of the blow dryer. Newkirk advises breaking out the old-school hot rollers to mimic the effect on yourself, but remember, less is more. "Don't use too many! Maybe one on the top section, one on each side, and two or three in the back," he advises. "After you take down the rollers, use a beach waving spray, and take a blow dryer to it to break up the curls."

As for her glowing makeup, Avon Global celebrity makeup artist Lauren Andersen wanted to start with healthy, moisturized skin at the base, so she prepped the star's complexion with Dr. Hauschka's Rose Day Cream ($43; drhauschka.com), and mixed a touch of The Honest Company's Sunscreen ($14; honest.com) with Alba's Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation ($62; sephora.com). "We were shooting in the sun that day, so it was important that she was perfectly hydrated, and protected from the sun," she says.

After sculpting her arches with Votre Vu's Brow Definer ($17; votrevu.com), Anderson applied shades from Avon's True Color shadow quad in Mocha Latte ($7; avon.com), and in lieu of a thick black line, she smudged the Glimmersticks Eye Liner in Cosmic Brown ($7; avon.com) along Alba's top lashes for a soft effect. "I love lashes, so first, I give them a crimp with a lash curler," she adds. "This really opens up the eye." A swipe of mascara and a coat of the Ultra Color Absolute lipstick in Caramel Comfort ($9; avon.com) tied the look together.

