EXCLUSIVE: The Bachelor Contestants Get InStyle Makeovers!

Douglas Friedman
InStyle Staff
Jan 11, 2010 @ 4:00 pm

Spoiler alert! On tonight's episode of The Bachelor, six of Jake Pavelka's prospective fiancees get dolled up for an InStyle photo shoot. Pilot Pavelka, who says he typically prefers the "sundress, flip-flop, ponytail" look on women, admitted that he doesn't have "a great fashion sense" but turns to the pages of our magazine when it comes to choosing a girlfriend gift. "I bet you I could pick a couple of things out—I guarantee I could," he told us. "You guys would make me look really good!"

Tune in to the The Bachelor Monday nights on ABC at 8/7 central.

Karen Levy and Betony Toht

