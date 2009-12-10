Exclusive: Ali Larter Back to Blond

InStyle Staff
Dec 10, 2009

Known for her bright blond locks, Ali Larter recently went red for a movie roleand then back to blond a few weeks later! "It was fun to be creative with the color. She has great hair!" Larter's stylist, Redken's Tracey Cunningham, told us. If you're thinking of making Larter's dramatic hair transformation, be prepared to spend long hours in the salon. "It's a timely process of building the color into her blond streaks," said Cunningham. "We are still taking her back to blond; this doesn't happen in one appointment."

