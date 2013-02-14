Exclusive: 160+ Fashion Designers Are Designing Custom Hearts for Donna Karan's Charity

Here’s a lovely thought for Valentine’s Day: Designers have a new way to give back—and you can help, too! Today is the launch of Fashion for Haiti: One Million Hearts, an initiative in which over 160 designers in the Council for American Fashion Designers will decorate custom papier-mâché hearts with their signature flair. Each heart will then be auctioned off on eBay.com—from April 22 through May 2—to raise money for the Haitian Artisan Project within Donna Karan’s Urban Zen Foundation, which is dedicated to creating jobs and enhancing education of Haiti’s artisans. “Change can only occur when people come together,” Karan told InStyle.com exclusively. “I am excited to see so many of my friends and CFDA designers use these hearts as a blank canvas for their unique creative expression to raise money. Together, we believe in the brilliant artistry of a country filled with some of the most creative people I have ever met.” The designers involved—a list that includes CFDA President Diane Von Furstenberg, Tory Burch, and Oscar de la Renta—are currently working on their designs, building upon a heart that was designed by Haitian artist Magali Dresse (shown above). Stay tuned to see the designers’ heart interpretations when the charity auction launches on ebay.com April 22.

