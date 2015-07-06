The Most Exciting New Hotels on the Summer 2015 Radar

A glittering new icon in New York. A scenester escape in the U.K. countryside. A five-star hideaway en route to Machu Picchu. These are just a few of the hottest openings this spring and summer. Add them to your bucket list and pack your bags—it’s time for your next great getaway.

The Cape, Los Cabos, Mexico (pictured above)

The Location: A secluded beach in Cabo San Lucas.

The Rooms: All the white-on-white you expect from an oceanside resort, plus freestanding copper-leafed bathtubs, wing-tipped leather headboards, and binoculars for whale watching.

Suiran, a Luxury Collection Resort, Kyoto, Japan

Courtesy of The Luxury Collection

The Location: The hotel occupies a historic Japanese inn on the grounds of Kyoto's Tenryuji Temple, a World Heritage site on the city’s far west side.

The Rooms: The five-star re-imagining of a ryokan, it includes Japanese screens, blonde wood-framed patios, and onyx desks—along with high-speed Wi-Fi and all the modern conveniences.

The Highlight: Ryokans offer the most authentic experience of Kyoto, but they’re rarely equipped to handle the many requests of American (or non-Japanese speaking) travelers. Here, guests get the best of both worlds.

Sanctum Inle Lake, Myanmar

Courtesy of Sanctum Inle Resort

The Location: Sanctum is poised to be the most upscale opening in Myanmar’s pagoda-filled Inle Lake region.

The Rooms: Monastic yet sophisticated, with inlaid mahogany furnishings and stone-tiled bathrooms.

The Highlight: The staff will coordinate days visiting temples, seeing the area’s magnificent stupas, and shopping at Inle’s over-water markets.

Mandarin Oriental, Milan, Italy

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Milan

The Location: Four 18th-century buildings that offer easy access to of-the-moment neighborhood Brera, the financial district, and the city’s prime shopping avenues.

The Rooms: More Italian in style than Asian, in subdued shades of gray. Book a suite, where the all-marble bathrooms are so spacious that they have double vanities, oversized soaking tubs, and chaise lounges.

The Highlight: Al fresco dining in a lovely shaded courtyard, with food by Antonio Guida (who earned two Michelin stars at his previous restaurant, Il Pelicano, in Tuscany).

