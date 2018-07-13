Ewan McGregor's Daughter Just Dragged His Actress Girlfriend on Instagram

Major familial drama alert: Ewan McGregor’s 22-year-old daughter (who also happens to be a Playboy model) just made her feelings for dad’s actress girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead extremely clear.

Clara, who apparently keeps a close watch on her father’s girlfriend’s fan accounts, took to the comments section of a recent post to issue her thoughts on the user’s bio section, which describes 33-year-old Winstead as “the most beautiful and talented actress on earth.”

Without a touch of ambiguity, Clara wrote: "Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? Oh man y'all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash x.”

instagram/mary_elizabeth_winstead

instagram/mary_elizabeth_winstead

In case you’re not up-to-date with the Trainspotting star’s romantic history, McGregor, 47, was married to French production designer Eva Mavrakis for 22 years, their split making news in October 2017. The longtime couple shares four (!) daughters together: Clara, 22, Jamyan, 17, Esther, 16, and Anouk, 7.

Vingt-deux et nostalgique A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:14am PST

When news of McGregor and Mavrakis’s separation spread, reports that the actor was dating his Fargo co-star, Winstead, also circulated.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Judging by Clara’s recent Instagram activity, we’d say Winstead probably hasn’t received the warmest welcome from her prospective stepdaughters.