Ewan McGregor's Daughter Just Called Him an "A—hole" for Leaving Her Mother

Just six months after publicly dubbing her father’s girlfriend a “piece of trash,” 22-year-old pot-stirrer extraordinaire Clara McGregor is at it again.

And though Ewan McGregor’s model daughter admitted that leaving the aforementioned comment wasn’t her “finest moment,” that hasn't stopped dragging dear ol’ dad yet again.

Image zoom Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

Clara’s social media bitterness, of course, stems from the separation of her actor father and production designer mother, Eve Mavrakis, in 2017. They were married for 22 years and share four daughters together.

Coinciding with the announcement of their separation was news that McGregor had begun dating his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Clara, who might as well be trolling IG in a “Team Mom” statement tee right now, posted a photo of Mavrakis in a bikini on Monday. “My mother, ladies & gentlemen • 50 is the new 30 apparently,” she captioned the shot.

Among the complimentary comments was one issuing a playful warning: “good to know you have the smoke show genes...keep her away from your boyfriends.”

Image zoom Instagram/claramcgregor

RELATED: Ewan McGregor's Daughter Just Dragged His Actress Girlfriend on Instagram

Clara was quick to correct her fan. “Nah I keep her away from asshole men who leave my goddess of a mother :),” she wrote in an apparent allusion to her father.

Image zoom Instagram/claramcgregor

Burrrrrrrn.