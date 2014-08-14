"Ew!" Taylor Swift and Jimmy Fallon Channel Their Inner Tweens (Complete with Braces!)

Well, this is quite a different look from her appearances at the Teen Choice Awards and The Giver premiere! Taylor Swift, who has been making the rounds promoting the upcoming movie this week (and looking downright fab doing it), rocked a vastly new look when she participated in the "Ew!" sketch with Jimmy Fallon during her Wednesday visit to The Tonight Show.

The singer-actress officially joined the prestigious ranks of Channing Tatum, Zac Efron, and even First Lady Michelle Obama for the hilarious segment, in which Fallon plays a very outspoken tween named Sara who hosts a show from the comfort of her basement. Swift played Natalie, a nervous and adorably nerdy new guest who wears three ponytails and invents new mythical creatures like a pegacorn (that's a unicorn and a pegasus, FYI).

While you might not immediately recognize the typically glamorous Swift in the sketch, you definitely won't be able to miss that excellent "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" reference they snuck in there. Check out the delightfully dorky Swift here:

Can't get enough Taylor Swift? Check out our gallery of 43 of her best street style looks!