EW Gives Us (and You!) a Sneak Peek at This Week's New Moon Cover!

Brace yourselves Twilight fans! Entertainment Weekly's Fall Movie Preview issue includes exclusive secrets from the New Moon set. Among the revelations: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner talk about their on-screen love triangle and promise that New Moon will be even better than Twilight. Stewart even talks about her fight to prevent the role of Jacob from being re-cast. "[Taylor] was so young, 16, so I got it. But I knew he had [to do] it. Just because of how I felt around him," she says. "We have that relationship. It's lamely cute." The issue won't hit newsstands until tomorrow, but you can watch an exclusive video from the set on EW.com right now!