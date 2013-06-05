Everything You Need to Plan Your Wedding (Or Look Good Attending One!)

Ever since I said "I do" three summers ago, I envy the brides-to-be who are in the throes of wedding planning every time June rolls around. Don't get me wrong—planning my wedding was stressful, occasionally frustrating, and a lesson in Secretary of State-level diplomacy. But I miss the near-daily focus on all things pretty. Which is why I had so much fun putting together InStyle.com's revamped wedding special, featuring a roundup of the latest bridal looks from designers like Carolina Herrera, Reem Acra, Vera Wang, and more; party planning advice from pro Mindy Weiss; and wedding dress shopping tips from Jenny Packham. (I could have used her "stress less" advice three years ago, given it took me eight tries to decide on a gown!) Whether you're walking down the aisle or sitting in the audience, you'll also find a great gallery of updos for the big day, tips so your makeup lasts all night, and more. Head on over to check it all out now, and be sure to tweet your bridal style to us all summer long at @InStyle.
— Jennifer Merritt