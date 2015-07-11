Our Comprehensive Guide to Packing the Perfect Beach Bag

Beach season is in full-swing and spending countless hours basking on the sand is exactly what we've all been waiting for. When you're planning on spending a full day by the water, make sure to pack accordingly! Read on for the perfect products to bring in your beach bag—whatever your seaside style.

Mommy's Beach Bag Essentials

Every mother comes with her Mary Poppins-style bag full of goodies and necessities. When you head to the beach with your mini-me, make sure to bring along everything from sunscreen wipes to sand toys. Shop the full list of Mommy beach bag essentials here.

The Foodie's Beach Bag Essentials

You've worked hard for that bikini body—have a bite to eat! If you're a foodie and heading to the beach, make sure to pack your bag accordingly. Your friends will love you when there's a snack attack. Shop the full list of foodie beach bag essentials here.

The Beauty Addict's Beach Bag Essentials

When hitting the beach on a hot day, beauty lovers don't want to leave behind their favorite products. Focus on sweat-proof products with lots of SPF. Shop the full list of beauty beach bag essentials here.

Kid-Friendly Beach Bag Essentials

Heading to the beach with your kiddies can be a ton of fun—if you're prepared! Avoid common beach disasters like sunburn and tangled hair by keeping a beach bag full of necessities. Shop the full list of kid-friendly beach bag essentials here.

The Dog Lover's Beach Bag Essentials

If you're traveling to the beach with your pup in tow, you have to pack for two! Don't forget to pack all of Fido's must-haves like his treats and toys, along with your own goodies. Shop the full list of dog-friendly beach bag essentials here.

The Athlete's Beach Bag Essentials

Looking to do more than just bask in the sun on your beach day? Make sure to pack your bag full of workout essentials like a snack to keep your energy up and your best pair of running shoes. Shop the full list of athletic beach bag essentials here.

The Bookworm's Beach Bag Essentials

What better time than summer to catch up on your long reading list? If you're a bookworm headed to the beach for the day, make sure to pack a bag full of all of the necessities - book included! Shop the full list of bookworm beach bag essentials here.