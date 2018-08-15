Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 MTV VMAs

The last stretch of summertime can only mean one thing: MTV's putting on its biggest show of the year. The Video Music Awards, aka the VMAs, are happening in just a few days and with so much packed into the run-up to the show, we've got everything you need to know right here, from who's performing during the big night to who's taking home an extra-special award.

When are the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards?

Monday, August 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the show?

It'll air on MTV. If you're looking for the preshow, and you should be, since the Backstreet Boys will be performing, tune in at 8 p.m. ET.

Who is presenting at the 2018 MTV VMAs?

MTV hasn't named a host for the show yet, but according to Us Weekly, the network did give a long list of celebs that are set to make an appearance. Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart will be handing out Moon People (the trophy changed from a Moonman to a Moon Person last year) alongside Blake Lively, Millie Bobby Brown, Bebe Rexha, Shay Mitchell, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, and Olivia Munn. Of course, MTV could have a few surprises up its sleeves, so other huge stars could be attending, too.

Who is nominated this year?

Cardi B snagged the most nominations this year with 12, including big categories like Artist of the Year and Best New Artist. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are nominated for eight, including Video of the Year. The VMAs's newest award, the Push Artist of the Year, will honor an under-the-radar artist. With 15 nominees, including Hayley Kiyoko, Jessie Reyez, PRETTYMUCH, Juice Wrld, and Bazzi, any of them could be the next big thing.

Anyone else being honored?

Jennifer Lopez will be taking home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The honor comes with a performance, which marks J.Lo's first VMAs performance since 2001. That time around, she performed a medley of her hits and brought on Ja Rule to help her out. There's no telling what she'll do this time.

Who's performing?

Cardi B. is set to open the show this year, marking the first time she's performed on TV since the birth of baby Kulture. Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes, Logic, Post Malone, and Panic! at the Disco are all scheduled to take the stage, too. Nicki Minaj won't be at the show, but she'll perform from a remote location. Knowing that they've got plenty to live up to (Britney and Madonna, anyone?), expect each and every act to go all-out and try to one-up each other. That means the audience should prepare for just about everything, since past performances have included live snakes, aerial feats, and elaborate sets and costumes.

But the main event isn't the only one with performances. The Backstreet Boys, Bazzi, and Bryce Vine will provide the entertainment during the ceremony's pre-show.

Where does the show take place?

New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

"New York City’s creative energy has always fueled those who live and work here. This is where music, film, and art collide and where the Video Music Awards were born," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told Variety. "There is no better place to host the MTV VMAs than in New York City at one of the most iconic venues in the world."