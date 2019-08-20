Everything We Know About Sela Vave, the Singer Spotted Holding Hands with Jamie Foxx

Just days ahead of reports that longtime couple Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes had gone their separate ways, the Ray star was spotted holding hands with someone who is decidedly not the Dawson’s Creek alum: singer Sela Vave.

Vave is an up-and-coming artist who Foxx recently signed to his record label. A People source implied that the relationship was strictly business, telling the outlet, “She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer,” but the subsequent breakup reports have fans questioning that assessment.

Here’s everything we know about the model and singer.

She’s from Utah

In an interview from late July, Foxx said Vave had just moved to L.A. from Utah a few weeks prior.

According to People’s findings, Vave played on her high school basketball team as a sophomore in the 2015/2016 school year, making her about 18 or 19 years old currently.

Around the same time, she walked in Utah Fashion Week.



She’s Had Some Big-Name Campaigns

Vave has modeled for Yoplait, Hi-Chew, and Kylie Cosmetics.

She’s Very Grateful for Foxx

In recent weeks, Foxx has featured heavily on Vave’s Instagram.

One post, in particular, had people talking.

Foxx Thinks She’s “Gonna Really Make Some Noise”

During an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, Foxx waxed poetic about Vave and her talent. “When I meet her, next thing you know, I come out she’s sitting on my stairs with an acoustic guitar singing a broke down version of Beyoncé. She wasn’t trying to be Fantasia [Barrino] or Whitney Houston — she was quiet. You know how hard it is to play the guitar and be quiet?”

And OK, judging by her single, “All the Time,” Foxx wasn’t wrong about her having noise-making potential.