Everything You Need to Know About Jelly Nail Polishes

If there’s one nail trend that’s on our radar this summer, it’s the jelly manicure (not to be confused with hard-to-remove gels).

So, what are jelly nail polishes exactly? Like creams, mattes, and opalescents, the term jelly refers to the texture of the formula once it’s applied. The difference with jellies, though, is that they offer a splash of sheer color and loads of shine—kind of like lip gloss, except for your nails.

While we’re all for a little exposure, if you prefer to keep your VNL (visible nail line) hidden, prep with a white base coat or layer on multiple coats to achieve more opaqueness and a squishy, 3-D feel. But if you’re looking for a cool new way to wear glitter, we suggest trying a “jelly sandwich.” It's a technique that makes it look like the glitter is floating within your polish instead of on top.

Get the look at home with this easy DIY:

1. After prepping with a base coat, apply one to two coats of a sheer, jelly polish to each nail. Allow time to dry.

2. Apply a layer of glitter polish over the base color (just make sure the glitter you choose has a clear base).

3. Once the glitter is dry, swipe an additional coat of jelly polish on top.

4. Finish with a top coat for added shine and protection.

Shop the polishes (above, from left): Deborah Lippmann in P.Y.T, $18; nordstrom.com. Julep in Tiffany Bombshell, $14; julep.com. YSL in Orange Drop, $27; nordstrom.com. Zoya in Harper, $9; zoya.com. Dior Nail Glow, $27; nordstrom.com.

