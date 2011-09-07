Everyone's Saying Yes to Gossip Girl’s New Season Trailer

[vodpod id=Video.15375938&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0]

Is it really September already? Yes, it is! And that means a new season of Gossip Girl is right around the corner! Season five takes the crew out of New York, around the world, and over to Los Angeles where, as Blair Waldorf says, "Everyone has dinner there at 6!" Elizabeth Hurley guest stars, and this time, the show's magic word isn't OMFG, it's Y-E-S. So, will you be saying yes to a new season? Check out an extended preview of what to expect in the clip above. Catch the season five premiere on Monday, September 26th at 8/7c.

