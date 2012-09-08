Everyone Loves Prabal Gurung and He Doesn't Even Know It

Image zoom Everett Collection/Rex USA; CL / Splash News; Stephane Drapot/WireImage

A-list celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Diane Kruger, and Sarah Jessica Parker all lust after Prabal Gurung's gorgeous designs, and it's no wonder! The Nepalese designer knows how to help a girl make a splash on a big—and we're talking The Hunger Games and The Dark Knight Rises big—red carpet. "Prabal puts so much thought into each piece," Kate Bosworth explained to us at his spring 2013 runway show. "Designers evolve and grow, and that's particularly true with Prabal. He's always pushing it and progressing." And with his cutout lame and paint-drip designs, we couldn't agree more! Still, the designer's ever-rising star is news to him. "To be completely honest, I'm a little unaware of the fan base," he admitted to us backstage before the show. "I have had tremendous support from the industry and support from the people who buy the clothes. But more, I'm amazed by the fact that I can do what I love to do. It's been three and a half years, but it's still surreal to me." With his growing celebrity fan base, we don't think he'll feel that way for too much longer!

See more celebrities in Prabal Gurung's clothes.

MORE:• Jennifer Lawrence’s Prabal Looks• Prabal for Target and Neiman Marcus!• Your NYFW Cheat Sheet: All the News

— Lindzi Scharf