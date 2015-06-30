These 2-Year-Old BFFs Are the Cutest (& Most Stylish!) Thing You'll See All Week

It's probably safe to say that when you were two-and-a-half you didn't have a huge fashion following, but that's not the case for Everleigh Soutas and Ava Foley. These pint-size besties are currently taking the Internet by storm thanks to their increasingly popular and adorable Instagram, @foreverandforava. The account is run by their moms (naturally) and features shots from their modeling gigs—they've starred in campaigns for Guess and Kardashian Kids—as well as candid shots of the duo being precious.

While there is no shortage of the sweet photos of Ever and Ava, we rounded up some of our favorite Instagrams of the two-year-old style stars for your viewing pleasure. Scroll down to see 14 of their most aww-inspiring photos.

Love these beauties @foreverandforava ❤️ A photo posted by Savannah Rose (@littleredrosephotography) on May 6, 2015 at 10:40am PDT

Happy Monday friends! 🍍😘Besties Ever and Ava are modeling these adorable pineapple outfits from @littleluccalove|| Bows from @first_blush_|| Gladiators from @joyfolie #joyfolie|| Photo Credit: @littleredrosephotography #ModelinginMelrose #EverleighRoseAndAvaMarie #foreverandforava A photo posted by Fashion Models Ever & Ava xoxo (@foreverandforava) on Apr 13, 2015 at 7:57am PDT

Hope everyone's enjoying their Memorial Weekend! 🇺🇸Outfits from @theittybittyboutique and bow from @mylittlemissco!|| PC: @littleredrosephotography #ForEverAndForAva #happymemorialweeekend A photo posted by Fashion Models Ever & Ava xoxo (@foreverandforava) on May 24, 2015 at 4:23pm PDT

👯 A photo posted by Savannah Rose (@littleredrosephotography) on Apr 23, 2015 at 10:48am PDT

To be a kid again!! 😂 Besties Ever and Ava sure know how to make their photo shoots fun! Wearing these adorable bestie dresses and matching turban headbands from @million_polkadots|| Sandals by @kym__t|| Necklace by @hipchixie|| PC: @littleredrosephotography #besties #foreverandforava #photosforellen A photo posted by Fashion Models Ever & Ava xoxo (@foreverandforava) on May 26, 2015 at 10:38am PDT

Check out 2 year old fashionista bestie's Ever and Ava modeling these MUST have "Duh" rompers from @rags_to_raches|| coolest necklace from @hipchixie|| feather headbands from @archnollie|| heart glasses from @calicutenesscouture || 😎✌️Photo Credit: @littleredrosephotography #photos4ellen @theellenshow A photo posted by Fashion Models Ever & Ava xoxo (@foreverandforava) on Apr 7, 2015 at 8:20am PDT

Let's make it a great week friends! These Besties are starting theirs off with their favorite cake pops from @starbucks! 🍭Wearing outfits from @zeykids|| Gladiators from @sophs_shoetique14|| Shades from @imagodeikids|| Photo Credit: @littleredrosephotography #bestfriends #custommadetees #photosforellen A photo posted by Fashion Models Ever & Ava xoxo (@foreverandforava) on May 11, 2015 at 7:50am PDT

Love these cool babes @foreverandforava in their @kardashiankids #kardashiankids outfits! A photo posted by Savannah Rose (@littleredrosephotography) on Mar 23, 2015 at 11:04am PDT

Love these babies so much! Check out my daughter and her best friends fashion blog! @foreverandforava @foreverandforava all dressed up in the #kardashiankids clothing line! @kardashiankids #babiesrus @babiesrus💖 A photo posted by Savannah Rose (@littleredrosephotography) on Jan 28, 2015 at 9:08am PST

Love these beauties💖 Book YOUR shoot today! Littleredrosephotography@gmail.com ✨ A photo posted by Savannah Rose (@littleredrosephotography) on Jun 4, 2015 at 4:57pm PDT

