These 2-Year-Old BFFs Are the Cutest (& Most Stylish!) Thing You'll See All Week

Instagram/@littleredrosephotography
Jennifer Davis
Jun 30, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

It's probably safe to say that when you were two-and-a-half you didn't have a huge fashion following, but that's not the case for Everleigh Soutas and Ava Foley. These pint-size besties are currently taking the Internet by storm thanks to their increasingly popular and adorable Instagram, @foreverandforava. The account is run by their moms (naturally) and features shots from their modeling gigs—they've starred in campaigns for Guess and Kardashian Kids—as well as candid shots of the duo being precious.

While there is no shortage of the sweet photos of Ever and Ava, we rounded up some of our favorite Instagrams of the two-year-old style stars for your viewing pleasure. Scroll down to see 14 of their most aww-inspiring photos.

Love these beauties @foreverandforava ❤️

👯

Love these cool babes @foreverandforava in their @kardashiankids #kardashiankids outfits!

Love these beauties💖 Book YOUR shoot today! Littleredrosephotography@gmail.com ✨

