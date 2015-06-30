These 2-Year-Old BFFs Are the Cutest (& Most Stylish!) Thing You'll See All Week

It's probably safe to say that when you were two-and-a-half you didn't have a huge fashion following, but that's not the case for Everleigh Soutas and Ava Foley. These pint-size besties are currently taking the Internet by storm thanks to their increasingly popular and adorable Instagram, @foreverandforava. The account is run by their moms (naturally) and features shots from their modeling gigs—they've starred in campaigns for Guess and Kardashian Kids—as well as candid shots of the duo being precious.
While there is no shortage of the sweet photos of Ever and Ava, we rounded up some of our favorite Instagrams of the two-year-old style stars for your viewing pleasure. Scroll down to see 14 of their most aww-inspiring photos.
Ava: "Hmm... Should we let these cray ladies keep taking pictures of us Ev? Ever: "Hmm.. I GUESS😉 #LoveGUESS #GuessKids #models #besties #photos4ellen #ForEverAndForAva PC: @littleredrosephotography #EandA Overalls: @guess Gold bag: @laniamoonboutique Shoes: @joyfolie Shirt: @littleedgethreads Bow: @mylittlemissco Bracelet: @bbbeadboutique
We can't even handle how cool these Besties really are!!! Loving these "I don't mess with you" tanks and lil queen SnapBack hats from @tasteoffameapparel, such an amazing shop! Glasses from @imagodeikids 😎|| Knee high socks from @babycharmingcharley|| shoes are @docmartensofficial #IDontMessWithYOU #CoolKids #Besties #Photosforellen PC: @littleredrosephotography
To be a kid again!! 😂 Besties Ever and Ava sure know how to make their photo shoots fun! Wearing these adorable bestie dresses and matching turban headbands from @million_polkadots|| Sandals by @kym__t|| Necklace by @hipchixie|| PC: @littleredrosephotography #besties #foreverandforava #photosforellen
Check out 2 year old fashionista bestie's Ever and Ava modeling these MUST have "Duh" rompers from @rags_to_raches|| coolest necklace from @hipchixie|| feather headbands from @archnollie|| heart glasses from @calicutenesscouture || 😎✌️Photo Credit: @littleredrosephotography #photos4ellen @theellenshow
Let's make it a great week friends! These Besties are starting theirs off with their favorite cake pops from @starbucks! 🍭Wearing outfits from @zeykids|| Gladiators from @sophs_shoetique14|| Shades from @imagodeikids|| Photo Credit: @littleredrosephotography #bestfriends #custommadetees #photosforellen
