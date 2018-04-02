Everlane Just Dropped Varsity Tees—Here's What to Shop When They Inevitably Sell Out

Fact: Everlane’s best selection never fails to sell out immediately.

The retailer is known for pants with a 12,000-person waiting list plus $78 jeans that promise to make you look taller. Recently, we freaked out over their new underwear launch.

Over the weekend, however, Everlane dropped a surprise in our inbox and basically pronounced that spring is here with the arrival of new affordable varsity tees. The $20 classic white varsity tee is available in three versions with red, black, and yellow stripes on the sleeves. They’re perfect for a warm day out and just about any occasion for the months to come.

In addition, Everlane also dropped a $22 varsity football tee with a color-blocked, mid-sleeve design. These are available with blue, red, and black stripes. And while we’re doing our best to shop these ASAP, something tells us they won’t last long.

