Everlane Just Dropped Varsity Tees—Here's What to Shop When They Inevitably Sell Out

Jonathan Borge
Apr 02, 2018 @ 1:45 pm

Fact: Everlane’s best selection never fails to sell out immediately.

The retailer is known for pants with a 12,000-person waiting list plus $78 jeans that promise to make you look taller. Recently, we freaked out over their new underwear launch.

RELATED: Everlane Is Meghan Markle's Favorite Affordable Brand

Over the weekend, however, Everlane dropped a surprise in our inbox and basically pronounced that spring is here with the arrival of new affordable varsity tees. The $20 classic white varsity tee is available in three versions with red, black, and yellow stripes on the sleeves. They’re perfect for a warm day out and just about any occasion for the months to come.

In addition, Everlane also dropped a $22 varsity football tee with a color-blocked, mid-sleeve design. These are available with blue, red, and black stripes. And while we’re doing our best to shop these ASAP, something tells us they won’t last long.

Below are seven additional ways to shop the varsity T-shirt look now.

1 of 7 Everlane.com

Box-Cut Everlane T-Shirt

available at Everlane $16 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Zara.com

Two-Tone Ribbed Zara T-Shirt

available at Zara $10 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 hm.com

Short Red H&M T-Shirt

available at H&M $10 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Madewell.com

Striped Crewneck Madewell T-Shirt

available at Madewell $25 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 hm.com

Black Striped H&M T-Shirt

available at H&M $10 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Jcrew.com

Ringer J. Crew T-Shirt

available at J. Crew $25 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Zara.com

Rib Zara T-Shirt

available at Zara $15 SHOP NOW

