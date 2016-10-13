Everlane's Opening Ceremony Collaboration Is What Cozy Sweater Dreams Are Made of
Cashmere is arguably the holy grail of cool-weather textiles, but finding it for a reasonable price isn't always a walk in the park.
Thanks to Everlane's first-ever partnership, slipping into a silky soft cashmere sweater just became way easier. The online retailer has teamed up with beloved boutique Opening Ceremony to piece together a collection of dreamy sweater staples. So what, exactly, can we look forward to shopping?
The collection, available now inside Opening Ceremony's New York and Los Angeles brick-and-mortar locations, features two limited-edition cashmere sweaters: one crewneck style ($225) and a sleek turtleneck version ($325). And while that along is enough to get us shopping, the collection also includes Everlane's core offering of 13 cardigan and classic cashmere pullover versions. The best part? They come in an assortment of dusty pastel and earth tones (think camel, dark navy, off-white, and pink, among others) that pair well with just about anything in your closet.
In addition, the duo will also debut a holiday collection on Nov. 15, meaning it's officially time to mark our calendars.
See more of the sweaters below.
Now that's what fall-perfect looks like.