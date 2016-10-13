Thanks to Everlane 's first-ever partnership, slipping into a silky soft cashmere sweater just became way easier. The online retailer has teamed up with beloved boutique Opening Ceremony to piece together a collection of dreamy sweater staples. So what, exactly, can we look forward to shopping?

The collection, available now inside Opening Ceremony's New York and Los Angeles brick-and-mortar locations, features two limited-edition cashmere sweaters: one crewneck style ($225) and a sleek turtleneck version ($325). And while that along is enough to get us shopping, the collection also includes Everlane's core offering of 13 cardigan and classic cashmere pullover versions. The best part? They come in an assortment of dusty pastel and earth tones (think camel, dark navy, off-white, and pink, among others) that pair well with just about anything in your closet.