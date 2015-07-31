Why You Need to Download Everlane's Brand-New App

Every season, we stock our closets with Everlane's chic basics and pile our workweek essentials into the brand's roomy leather totes. Now, we're taking our shopping experience on the go with the launch of Everlane's first mobile app, available now on iOS.

Not only can you quickly browse and buy the cozy knits, sleek trousers, and slouchy tees you've been cyberstalking, you'll get exclusive early access to items only available to app users. That means you can add your name to the waitlist for the most-anticipated items of the season before they sell out. But our favorite function? There's a weather integration feature that curates outfits based on the forecasted conditions in your area. Next time you're doing a little last-minute vacay shopping before heading off on a weekend jaunt, just know that the rain won't stand a chance next to your perfectly picked ensemble.

RELATED: See What Everlane Item Angelina Jolie and Olivia Munn Are Loving