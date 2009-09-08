Ever Wonder What Happens Backstage at a Fashion Show?

Now you can find out thanks to the Sundance Channel's new four-part documentary, The Day Before . The series follows designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, Karl Lagerfeld, Sonia Rykiel and Jean Paul Gaultier in the final 36 hours leading up to their Fall 2009 season catwalk shows. Last night, Leighton Meester (in Proenza Schouler) attended the show's premiere on the arms of the designer duo. We asked Hernandez to tell us the worst thing that has happened the day before a show: "Last spring the roof caved in on our studio. One of the water towers broke. We were wrapping up the clothes when it happened—an all-white collection!" he said. Sounds like must-see TV!

The Day Before premieres tonight at 10PM EST on the Sundance Channel.

