6 Epic Evening Looks for Your Next Summer Soiree

When it comes to summer fashion, there's a strong emphasis on daytime activities, whether that's clocking in valuable time at the beach or picnicking in the park during peak sun hours. We've rounded up easy pieces to lounge in, swimsuits that cater to every body type and concern, beach bags to tote anything and everything, and every trend in the sunglasses sphere—all incredibly essential, but they also don't go beyond casual weekend-wear.

We took inspiration from the billowing gowns at Stella McCartney's Resort 2016 presentation (that doubled as a garden party), which InStyle Fashion Director Melissa Rubini 'grammed (above) and pieced together six summer evening outfits that work for weddings, fancy garden fêtes, cocktail parties, and any other special occasion under the sun. For black-tie affairs, go for a floor-grazing gown, but lighten it up with one washed in the prettiest sky blue or one cut from white lace. For outdoor soirees, beat sweltering hot temps with breathable fabrics and relaxed silhouettes. Got a more traditional streak? Give your timeless LBD a summery spin with bright accessories.

Shop our six on-point outfits for your next fancy night out.

Shop the look: J. Crew dress, $400; net-a-porter.com. Capwell + Co necklace, $42; capwell.co. Rebecca Taylor ring, $85; rebeccataylor.com. Milly clutch, $275; milly.com. Topshop flats, $105; topshop.com.

Shop the look: Rebecca Minkoff dress, $398; rebeccaminkoff.com. Gemma Redux necklace, $330; gemmaredux.com. Asos clutch, $63; asos.com. Isa Tapia heels, $495; shopbop.com.

Shop the look: Zara dress, $70; zara.com. Monica Vinader earrings, $480; monicavinader.com. BCBG clutch, $168; bcbg.com. Steve Madden heels, $90; stevemadden.com.

Shop the look: Alice + Olivia tank, $398; aliceandolivia.com. Theory pants, $355; theory.com. Whistles hairband, $30; whistles.com. Miansai cuff, $200; miansai.com. Michael Michael Kors clutch, $247; farfetch.com. Aldo sandals, $80; aldoshoes.com.

Shop the look: Tibi bustier, $275; tibi.com. Tibi skirt, $375; net-a-porter.com. BaubleBar choker necklace, $44; baublebar.com. Sophie Hulme bag, $275; shopbop.com. Forever 21 sandals, $30; forever21.com.

Shop the look: Saloni dress, $275; net-a-porter.com. & Other Stories cuffs, $39 each; stories.com. DVF clutch, $298; dvf.com. Banana Republic sandals, $148; bananarepublic.com.

