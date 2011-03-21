Eva's Vegas Birthday Bash, Halle's Fight Night and More!

After marking her 37th birthday with a trip to Disneyland, Eva Longoria headed to Las Vegas to host a more grown-up bash at the Sin City outpost of her Mexican eatery Beso. Joining Longoria (who wore a beaded cocktail dress by Reem Acra) for the festivities were Latin singer Tino Coury and Extra host Mario Lopez. Meanwhile, Halle Berry helped boxing legend Muhammad Ali raise money to fight Parkinsons Disease, Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi welcomed spring to New York City at the Blossom Ball and 30 Rock star Tina Fey was honored at the GLAAD Media Awards. Click through the gallery to see more photos from this weekend's hottest parties.

