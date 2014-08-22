Evangeline Lilly Gets a Dramatic Bobbed Haircut

Evangeline Lilly has got a brand new bob! Yesterday on Instagram, the star posted a picture of her polished crop, keeping her signature bangs intact. We're assuming the change is for her role as Hope Van Dyne--better known as Wasp--in Ant-Man alongside Paul Rudd. Lilly, who previously starred in Lost, proves to be anything but in terms of her spontaneous hair choices. Back in 2012, she chopped her brunette strands into a long pixie with bold blonde highlights, and later experimented with the lob and blunt fringe movements. "When it comes to my look, it changes almost daily," she told InStyle. "It's like art to me. I have the chance every day to create a look an a character." We can't wait to see her new 'do in action once Ant-Man hits theaters in July of next year, not to mention what she'll try next.

