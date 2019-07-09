Evan Rachel Wood Has Beef with Stranger Things

Stranger Things’s highly-anticipated third installment launched on Netflix over the Fourth of July holiday, quickly becoming the water cooler topic of the summer — or, for those who prefer to frantically type their sentiments into the abyss, Twitter.

One viewer who favored Twitter as a sounding board was Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood, who had some issues with Hawkins hero and police chief Jim Hopper.

Hopper, or “Hop,” is certainly prone to angry outbursts, as is evidenced in his interactions this season with both Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Eleven’s boyfriend Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Wood was not here for it.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings," she tweeted. "Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe. That is all,” she added, without deigning to name said “cop.”

You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe.

That is all. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 5, 2019

Image zoom Netflix

RELATED: It Took Multiple Seasons for Evan Rachel Wood to Get Equal Pay as Her Male Co-Stars in Westworld

The internet being the internet, and also strangely protective of this fictional character, was not altogether receptive of Wood’s criticism. And Wood, not one to back down, continued to hammer her point home — like, for days.

She rescheduled the date he yelled and got in her face about while policing every guy she spoke to. No thanks. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 5, 2019

Exactly. If this were real life I would suggest he go to therapy and not project his pain on other people in the form of abuse. Thats how the cycle starts. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 8, 2019

Cue all the abusive people attacking me on twitter for posting a warning not to fall for abusive behavior like a popular tv character exhibited on a popular show because it reminds them of themselves and they feel personally attacked? Bring it on guys. pic.twitter.com/ZdPazB9v4y — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 8, 2019

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying Hopper is quite the character.