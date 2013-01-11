Evan Rachel Wood is Pregnant!

Congratulations to Evan Rachel Wood and husband Jamie Bell! The couple, who just married in October, is expecting their first child together. Wood took to Twitter to announce her big baby news. “Remember when I said, ‘No baby on the way here?’ Well, I didn’t know there actually was!” The actress also attached a picture of the go-to baby book for new mothers, What to Expect When You’re Expecting. She’s sure to be referencing that in the months to come! Congrats again to the expectant parents.

