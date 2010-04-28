Eva Ready To Expand Her Empire

Image zoom AP Photo

Eva Longoria Parker started planning her next scent before her first one even hit counters! "We have a second fragrance coming out next year as well. It's going to be more of a nighttime scent. This is more of a daytime fragrance," the Desperate Housewives star (in Rafael Cennamo) told us at the launch party for her debut perfume, Eva by Eva Longoria Parker. "It smells like you just got out of the shower. [My husband] likes that it smells really clean." Could a possible fashion line be in the works for the budding entrepreneur? "It's being discussed! I [already] sew a lot of dresses for my friends."

—Joyann King, with reporting by Andrea Simpson