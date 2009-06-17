Eva Mendes's New Booty-Lifting Jeans

When it comes to jeans, the most important view is from behind and now our rears are in good hands. Calvin Klein Jeans is launching their Body Collection this fall and it is already lifting and sculpting the likes of the brand's newest face, Eva Mendes. The sexy star was spotted in the $80 jeans last week (left), worn with a vintage floral top and platform clogs that fit perfectly under the ergonomic leg opening. The jeans also boast a curved back yoke and pockets designed for a perfectly contoured fit (read: instant butt lift). Other features include a stretch waistband that eliminates gapping and unsightly panty previews, and forward-facing side seams that make you look slimmer through the thighs. Mark your calendars now, ladies—your new favorite-fit jeans will be available in August.

