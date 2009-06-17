Eva Mendes Works the Wet Look for Calvin Klein Jeans

Following in the footsteps of Brooke Shields and Kate Moss, Eva Mendes is the new face of Calvin Klein Jeans's Fall 2009 advertising campaign. How does Eva make sure that nothing comes between her and her Calvins? "When I really want to get those jeans on, I've just got to amp up the cardio, like running uphill on a treadmill," said the actress, who also shows off her gorgeous body in new ads for Calvin Klein Underwear. "I hear swimming is a great form of cardio, but I'm embarrassed to say that I can't swim. Maybe this is the summer to learn!" Thanks to these steamy photos, we already know she looks great wet—she'd be a superstar in the iconic label's next swimwear campaign, whether or not she masters the front crawl!

