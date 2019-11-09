Eva Mendes Opens Up About Working With Ryan Gosling Again

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling met on the set of 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines and fans of this Hollywood power couple will recall that Gosling directed Mendes in 2014's Lost River, but even more teaming up could be on the horizon. Mendes told E! News that she's open to working with Gosling again, saying that the experience was one of the best experiences she'd ever had on set.

She noted that now that she has two daughters with Gosling, Esmeralda and Amada, she's being much more careful about the projects that she's taking on. But when the subject of working with Gosling came up, she added that she'd jump at the chance.

"Now that I'm older and that I'm a mother, I would obviously choose my roles differently. I'm just a walking example for [my daughters] and I take that very seriously so it would have to be something that feels appropriate and that would still be fun for me. It's a lot of parameters, you know?" she told E! News. "But yes, I would be very excited. And I really want to work with Ryan again. My most fun experience was being on set with him when he was directing."

She laid on the compliments, saying that Gosling was a wonderful director, even though many of his fans know him more for his work in front of the camera.

"It was really so creatively satisfying being in it together and he's such an amazing director. I would love that experience again, for sure."

It may be a while before Mendes sees any screentime, however. E! adds that she's currently focusing on her clothing line with New York & Company and her children, who are taking an interest in their mom's work. Mendes added that she's encouraging her daughters to express themselves and that one of the ways they do that is through their clothes.

"They're just creative with everything. Children are so creative. I think, unfortunately, as they grow up, society and maybe school or just people kind of take it out of us I believe. So, I'm hoping to keep them in that creative space as long as possible," Eva said. "I was talking about this the other day. My little girl said she wanted to wear socks on her hands to school and I was like, 'Cool. Great. Which socks? Which pair?' I don't want to limit them by saying no, you can't do that."