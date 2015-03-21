Eva Mendes Took Over Our Instagram Yesterday! Check Out All Her Stylish Snaps Here

Courtesy Eva Mendes
Kelsey Glein
Mar 21, 2015 @ 9:34 am

We were thrilled to have Eva Mendes take over InStyle’s Instagram account yesterday, where she showed off her newly-acquired 'gramming skills. The busy mom posted photos throughout the day as she promoted her latest collection with New York & Company in the Big Apple—and while the star may be new to the platform, she certainly wowed us with some seriously glamorous photos featuring chic designs from her clothing line, cheery spring flowers, and more.

Check out all the photos she shared below, and be sure to follow Eva Mendes at @evamendes and InStyle at @instylemagazine now.

 

Spring!!!! - @evamendes #evamendesnyc

A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

 

Purple heels and tulips forever. - @evamendes #evamendesnyc

A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

 

Hope you love these vibrant colors for spring as much as we do! - @evamendes #evamendesnyc

A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

 

Um, statement necklace? Yes please! - @evamendes #evamendesnyc

A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

 

Love a wedge. Love a hoop. So naturally..... - @evamendes #evamendesnyc

A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

 

PHOTOS: Eva Mendes's Best Beauty Moments

