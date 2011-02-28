Eva Mendes' Tips for Looking Good in Pictures

What’s Eva Mendes’s top tip for posing like a star? Get your hand off your hip! “I'm actually anti-posing,” Mendes told us. “I guess my only advice would be what your mom taught you have your shoulders back, and no hands on hips! You know, the anti-pose pose.” Why is she so against the hand-on-hip look? “I can't do the hand on the hip anymore because we all look like we're on a conveyor belt of sameness. In this day and age when everyone has a stylist, we all look great all the time and no one ever really takes fashion risks, so I'm kind of anti-posing.” Last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, she adhered to her “anti-pose” and kept her hands to the side of her black bugle bead and tulle Donna Karan dress.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Bronywn Barnes