Eva Mendes's New Strawberry Hair Color Is a Must-Try for Summer

Image zoom Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

If you take Instagram captions at face value, we won't be seeing Eva Mendes with a different hair color for a very long time. According to Mendes's post, she'll have "strawberry feels forever."

This, of course, is in reference to her new strawberry hair color, which was created by hairstylist Mikey Lorenzano. While the actress has been considered a redhead for about a month now, this update adds a multi-dimensional aspect to her tone.

It appears that Lorenzano might have worked in blonde highlights to create a more strawberry blonde shade that also blends well with her natural roots.

You can consider her hair color the perfect spring or summer update for a redhead wanting to go lighter, or a solid option for a blonde who wants to road-test red hair.

Regardless, thanks to Mendes, we're pretty sure requests for this exact hair color will surge come summer.