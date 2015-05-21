Eva Mendes Shares Her First Selfie, and It's for a Good Cause

It's been just over two months since Eva Mendes joined Instagram, but it's safe to say that the new mom is already kiling it on the photo sharing platform. Her first post was an adorable throwback of herself as a child, and since then Mendes has posted an almost nonstop stream of photos of herself as well as snaps of different people and things that inspire her. And now, the actress is finally gracing us with her first-ever selfie, and she's doing it for a good cause.

"This is my first selfie and it's for an amazing cause! Thank you all so much for helping support Andrew Wilson and his family. Please, please donate - any bit helps! I'm going to sign this tshirt and give it away to one person who makes a donation within the next 48 hours. Click the link in my bio to donate. Together let's help this family get their son the proper treatment that he needs," she captioned the beyond gorgeous snap. Now if only we could get Mendes's tips for taking the perfect selfie.

A photo posted by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on May 20, 2015 at 2:32pm PDT

PHOTOS: Eva Mendes's Standout Beauty Moments