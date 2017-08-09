Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’s Rare Disneyland Date Was Pure Magic

If we could rewrite the dictionary definition of love, we’d remove the words and simply put down a photo of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling.

Yes, the longtime couple are notoriously private and rarely share any intel on personal matters like their relationship or their two daughters Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 1. Last May, Gosling said life with their children is simply “heaven.”

“It’s like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels,” he said in an interview on Good Morning America.

And just this year, the Golden Globe winner and La La Land star praised Mendes during his acceptance speech for balancing a hectic life at home and allowing him to take on the role. But what do they like to do together? We didn’t really know—until now.

On Sunday, the pair left the kids at home and headed over to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. So cute! Remember, Gosling is a former member of the Mickey Mouse Club, so he certainly knows a thing or two about Disney. There, they ate some candy, hopped aboard a few rides, and held hands throughout the evening. For the outing, Mendes kept it casual in jeans and a black sweater with a sporty Chicago Bulls hat while Gosling looked cute and cool in a blue sweatshirt, jeans, and a cap.

Snorlax/MEGA

Do we think Gosling won Mendes an adorable prize from a carnival-like game? We wouldn't doubt it. Let’s just say these two looked nothing but happy.