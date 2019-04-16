Eva Mendes Gushes About "Falling in Love" with Ryan Gosling in a Rare Interview

It’s 2019: Jordyn Woods is a household name, an egg holds an Instagram record, and Eva Mendes is not just talking about her relationship with Ryan Gosling but actually gushing.

The 45-year-old actress, businesswoman, and mother of two opened up about her longtime beau and their daughters Esmeralda, 4 and Amada, 2, in a recent interview with Women’s Health, telling the publication that motherhood was once “the furthest thing from my mind.”

What happened? “Ryan Gosling happened.” Mendes met the Notebook star, now 38, on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and they’ve been together ever since. “I mean, falling in love with him,” she continued. “Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

The notoriously private couple keeps a low profile in part because of their daughters. “Not only are we in the industry, but the whole fame component is super scary when you try to raise your kids,” she explained. “What I try to emphasize is that I don’t let [my daughters] see me put attention to how I dress. They’ve never seen me get ready for something; they’ve never seen me at work. Which is fine, for whoever wants to do it that way, but the way I keep it normal is by not letting them see me in these situations. I’m just Mom. And I’m more than happy to just be Mom.”

Gosling acknowledged Mendes’s efforts at home on the public stage when he accepted his Golden Globe for best actor in 2017. He thanked his “lady” and continued on to dedicate the award to Juan Carlos Mendes (Eva’s late brother, who lost his battle to cancer just days before Mendes gave birth to Amada). “It was like a dream,” Mendes says of the speech. “But really, what I heard was that he said my brother’s name. It was the most beautiful gesture, and I had no idea Ryan was going to say it.”

Boyfriend (maybe even husband??) of the year, right there.