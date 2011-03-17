Eva Mendes: New Face of Angel by Thierry Mugler

We know Eva Mendes is a star, but is she an angel? She is now! Today, the French fashion and perfume house Thierry Mugler announced the 37-year-old actress will replace Naomi Watts as the face of the iconic perfume Angel by Thierry Mugler. "While Naomi Watts’ ethereal beauty embodied the angelic aspect of the fragrance, Thierry Mugler chose to reignite the enticing and explosive dimensions of the fragrance with the sultry Mendes," the company said in a statement. The perfume, which launched in 1992, is a sweet and dynamic blend of fruit and honey. Are you excited to see the new Mendes ads? Tell us in the comments below!

