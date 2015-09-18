Eva Mendes on Why She Drinks Coffee in the Shower 

Eva Mendes is a pro at multi-tasking. The new mom, who just celebrated daughter Esmeralda Amada Gosling's first birthday last week, is hard at work balancing motherhood with a continually kick-ass career, which includes another successful line of clothing for her Eva Mendes Collection for New York & Company. We sat down with the star over a divine lunch of burrata and bread this week in N.Y.C. to talk fashion, motherhood, and how life has changed for the new mom.

Tell me about what it’s like to be a designer—and the most amazing part of designing for this collection.

"I think, for me, it’s about designing for women that don’t want to spend too much—for whatever the reason may be—and that need clothes that are affordable and accessible, but beautiful as well. That’s really important for me. That’s at the top of my priority list."

What is the biggest challenge?

"Making affordable clothes that don’t look like 'affordable clothes.' Absolutely. My co-designer, who’s so incredibly talented, Alejandro Blanco, he goes out and finds these fabrics that I wouldn’t even know existed—I mean, they’re incredible. That’s why working with this co-designer is really helpful, because he goes out there and he finds our price point and we make it happen."

How do you feel that your style has changed in the past year, two years? Do you go through waves?

"Yeah, I think so. I think I’ve been pretty consistent in the past few years, I guess. Especially now that I’m a mom, I just want something that’s comfortable yet pretty and just easy. I love designing dresses because it’s a one stop shop. Its like, you get a great dress that fits well and a necklace or a piece of jewelry and then you’re out the door. That’s exciting for me right now."

Anything you find yourself no longer wearing now that you’re a mom?

"I’m not wearing as many heels as I use to. I’m barefoot a lot more. Obviously not at the supermarket [laughs], I’m talking about just being at home. I used to always have like a nice little wedge or something or some kind of heel on at home. I’m realizing that I’m barefoot because I can run after her [daughter Esmerelda] much faster that way. It just all comes down to how fast I can get to her or how quick, cause she’s pretty quick. She’s fast. So yes, I guess I would say just less heels, which is kind of sad."

Has your beauty regimen changed at all since you’ve become a mom?

"It’s just gotten a lot faster now. Like, maybe I’ll skip the toner now. You know what I mean? Dear toner, I don’t have time for you anymore! So I just go straight to moisturizer and if I’m being really honest I’ll probably skip the cleanser as well. You just go down to the basics, you’re like, OK, this is what I need."

What are your beauty basics now?

"Moisturizer. You do find yourself drinking your coffee in the shower. That’s when I think I knew I was a mom. For sure. It’s actually kind of nice once you get into it. It started out as a necessity but now it’s kind of nice. Coffee in the shower is a great way to start the day."

