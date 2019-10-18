Eva Mendes Says Her Daughters Dress Up as the Same Thing Every Year for Halloween

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Eva Mendes was caught up in the spookiest season of the year. While she didn't mention haunted houses or theme-park mazes, she and host Kelly Clarkson did bond over dressing up their kids for Halloween. Well, Mendes was less than enthused, because she explained that her daughters, Amada Lee, 3, and Esmeralda Amada, 5, dress up as the same thing every single year, even if mom and dad suggest otherwise.

"They're constantly dressing up and our kids are obsessed with The Wizard of Oz and Dorothy, so they’ve been Dorothy every year," Mendes told Clarkson. "We're like, 'Maybe we could do a bloody Dorothy?' Like, 'I can just put some blood on you, 'or something! 'Cause really? Dorothy again?'"

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

RELATED: Eva Mendes Says Being a Mom Is Equal Parts Amazing and "Maddening"

Mendes adds that there is one perk to the repetition: it's cheap. Her exact words? "Financially great." Clarkson couldn't really relate to the sentiment, explaining that she was facing the complete opposite.

Her daughter, 5-year-old River Rose, is always changing her mind. Clarkson said that if River wanted to be the same thing every single year, it'd be amazing.

"I would love it if she wanted to be Dorothy every Halloween!" Clarkson said.

RELATED: Eva Mendes Got Her Hair Done at the Same Place You Went for Your Childhood Haircuts

When it's not Halloween, Mendes says that her daughters are happy to wear non-Dorothy costumes. "They'll get a Halloween costume that we have hanging out and they'll wear that with pajama pants and a headband, and it's so cool,” Mendes said. "It's just such a freedom."