Eva Mendes Says Being a Mom Is Equal Parts Amazing and "Maddening"

During an appearance on Access Daily, Eva Mendes offered up a rare glimpse into her life as a mom and partner to Ryan Gosling. Just a few days after the two were seen out on a very cute date night, Mendes talked about how amazing it is to be a mom, only she explains that it's not always all rainbows and unicorns. To her, being a mother is a beautiful thing, but it's just as crazy as it is wonderful.

Mendes and Gosling share their two daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3. In her appearance, she spoke about having Gosling as a parenting partner and how they take things one day at a time.

"Oh gosh, it's so fun and beautiful and maddening. It's maddening," she said. "It's so hard, of course. But it's like that feeling of like, really, you end your day, you put them to bed, and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, 'We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed, you know?'"

And speaking of those date nights, she explained that while she and Gosling are both hard-working parents, they have a lot of help. Both of their families are more than happy to provide babysitting services, which is how Mendes and Gosling can have their low-key dates without worrying about what's going on back home. Mendes explained that it's not easy to coordinate everyone, even when it's family. It's worth it, she says, because she appreciates all of the support.

"It takes a lot of prep [for a date night]," she said. "You have to make sure ... you have it all lined up. But luckily, we have a lot of family support — a lot of family. My family lives here. His family comes in. They live in Canada, but they come in all the time and stay for a very long time, and it's very welcomed. And so we have that support.”

Gosling and Mendes met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines back in 2011. The experience was meaningful for more than just one reason. Sure, they met, but Mendes called Gosling a "creative genius" and would welcome the opportunity to work with him again. Luckily, she's got a way in that nobody else does. It's up to her whether or not she uses it to her advantage.

"He's just such a creative genius," she said. "There's always stuff going on there, but I would love to at any time. I would audition for him any day so — that was a joke. I don't need to audition for him."