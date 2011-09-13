Eva Mendes' Angel Song, Gaga's Gaultier Interview and More!

WENN; Getty Images (2); Sipa PRess; Courtesy Photos (2)
InStyle Staff
Sep 13, 2011 @ 1:00 pm

1.Watch Eva Mendes sing "Windmills of Your Mind" in her video for Thierry Mugler's Angel fragrance. [TheCut]

2. Jean Paul Gaultier will interview Lady Gaga tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the CW. Check out this preview clip! [People]

3. Kanye West will debut his womenswear collection during Paris Fashion Week.  [MTV]

4. Kim, Khloe and Kylie all wore the same jumpsuit from the Kardashian Kollection for Sears. [HuffPo]

5. Check out the capsule collection that model Erin Wasson has collaborated on with Zadig & Voltaire. [InStyleUK]

6. Target's Missoni sale brought down the store's entire website! [NYT]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!