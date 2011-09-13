Eva Mendes' Angel Song, Gaga's Gaultier Interview and More!

1.Watch Eva Mendes sing "Windmills of Your Mind" in her video for Thierry Mugler's Angel fragrance. [TheCut]

2. Jean Paul Gaultier will interview Lady Gaga tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the CW. Check out this preview clip! [People]

3. Kanye West will debut his womenswear collection during Paris Fashion Week. [MTV]

4. Kim, Khloe and Kylie all wore the same jumpsuit from the Kardashian Kollection for Sears. [HuffPo]

5. Check out the capsule collection that model Erin Wasson has collaborated on with Zadig & Voltaire. [InStyleUK]

6. Target's Missoni sale brought down the store's entire website! [NYT]