Eva Mendes is an Ambassador of Love

Today (June 11) marks Cartier's 4th annual Love Day and to celebrate, Eva Mendes will unveil the famed jeweler's newest Love Charity bracelet at their headquarters on Fifth Avenue. The design - featuring an 18-carat gold and diamond charm - is much more than just a romantic bauble. For every bracelet sold, $150 will go to one of 24 partner charities (including The Art of Elysium, UNICEF and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation), each designated by a specific color. Additionally, for today only, Cartier will donate 10 percent of sales from the entire Love Collection to worthy causes around the world. Consider us smitten.

Love Charity bracelet, $700; at love.cartier.com

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter