Eva Longoria Was a Beautiful Bridesmaid in Her Friend's Spanish Wedding

Eva Longoria had one busy weekend! Before partying with the Spice Girls at David Beckham's 40th birthday party in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Saturday night, the star made a stop in Cordoba, Spain, for a friend's nuptials. But the actress wasn't just a guest at the wedding—she was also a beautiful bridesmaid.

Longoria shared several Instagram photos of herself alongside the rest of the wedding party (including the bride and groom, Alina Peralta and Manuel Gutierrez) on Friday, and showed off her strapless seafoam tulle gown. The star looked gorgeous in the frock, which featured a sweetheart neckline and was adorned with an embellished, sparkling belt.

Check out the fun-filled snaps Longoria posted below.

The beautiful bride!! @luckylunargy y Bonnie! #Córdoba #Blessed #Family A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on May 1, 2015 at 3:23pm PDT

Bridesmaids already taking a break! #Córdoba #Alina&Manuel #Family #Blessed A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on May 1, 2015 at 8:07am PDT

Wedding party ready! A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on May 1, 2015 at 10:12am PDT

Look who's here....@amaurynolasco with the bridesmaids! #Córdoba #Alina&Manuel #Family #Blessed A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on May 1, 2015 at 12:29pm PDT

